Warriors' Draymond Green: Season-high 14 dimes in win

Green tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 147-140 win over the Pelicans.

Green amassed season highs in assists and made threes, and he has dished out double-digit dimes in three of the last five games. He has also posted six double-doubles through 31 appearances, and this was his best scoring performance since recording a season-high 18 points back on Oct. 26.