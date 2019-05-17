Warriors' Draymond Green: Second straight strong effort

Green delivered 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during the Warriors' 114-111 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.

Green delivered a double-double for the second time in as many games to open the series, and for the sixth time this postseason overall. The versatile veteran has encouragingly taken double-digit shot attempts in each of the first two games against the Trail Blazers, and with Kevin Durant (calf) reportedly nowhere close to a return, he should remain similarly involved on the road in Saturday's Game 3.

