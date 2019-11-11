Warriors' Draymond Green: Set to play Monday
Green (finger) will return from a five-game absence Monday against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green can be expected to return to his usual starting role after missing the past five games due to a sprained left finger. It's unclear how coach Steve Kerr will curate his lineups with Green returning, but it's safe to say that Eric Paschall (hip) and Marquese Chriss could face depleted roles.
