Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Green (calf) will get an MRI on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green has already been ruled out for Tuesday's contest due to left calf tightness and Jonathan Kuminga is starting in his absence. Green will receive additional testing Wednesday to determine the severity of his injury.
