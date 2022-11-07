Green (back) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Green was one of several Warriors who rested during Friday's game against New Orleans, but he'll be back in action Monday. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.
