Warriors' Draymond Green: Set to return Monday

Coach Steve Kerr said Green (toe) will play Monday against the Timberwolves, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green is set to make his long awaited return to the starting lineup after missing the previous 11 games with a toe injury. The 28-year-old should immediately step back into a normal workload as Kerr added that he won't face any minutes restriction in his first game back. Prior to suffering the injury, Green was averaging 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals across 30.5 minutes per game.