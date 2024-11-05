Green registered 18 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 125-112 win over the Wizards.

This was an impressive all-around performance for Green on a night in which Stephen Curry (ankle) returned to the lineup. One big surprise this season has been Green's perimeter shooting, as he's gone 10-for-19 from beyond the arc for a 52.6 percent mark, well on pace for a career best.