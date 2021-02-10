Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that he expects Green (knee), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, to play in the contest, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.

After nearly coming away with a triple-double (seven points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) over 36 minutes in Monday's 105-100 loss to San Antonio, Green popped up on the injury report with a sore right knee ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set. Kerr's comments suggest that Green's inclusion on the report may just be precautionary, but those planning on using the 30-year-old in daily lineups will still want to confirm he's suiting up once clarity on his status comes shortly before the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Green has played his best basketball of the season of late, averaging 5.2 points, 10.6 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.