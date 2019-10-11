Warriors' Draymond Green: Signature effort in preseason win
Green produced eight points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes during the Warriors' 143-123 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
It was a typical Green stat line, with the multi-talented forward chipping in across the stat sheet. The veteran will have a new frontcourt mate this season in Willie Cauley-Stein, and despite the latter's serviceable offensive contributions and D'Angelo Russell's arrival this offseason, Green should see an uptick in responsibility with Kevin Durant (Achilles) now in Brooklyn and Klay Thompson (knee sidelined for the first several months of the regular season.
