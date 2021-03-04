Green (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green did not make the trip to Phoenix with the team, as he'll get a night off to manage his sore left ankle, which he initially tweaked against the Lakers on Sunday. Green finished Wednesday's narrow loss to the Blazers with five points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 36 minutes of action.
