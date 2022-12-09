Green (hip) will be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Green missed Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left hip tightness, but coach Steve Kerr indicated Friday that Green and Stephen Curry (ankle) will be back in action following one-game absences. Green has averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game over his last seven appearances.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Teases triple-double Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores season-high 19 points•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts usual varied stat line•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Unavailable Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Perfect shooting night Wednesday•