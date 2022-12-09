Green (hip) will be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Green missed Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left hip tightness, but coach Steve Kerr indicated Friday that Green and Stephen Curry (ankle) will be back in action following one-game absences. Green has averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game over his last seven appearances.