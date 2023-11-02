Green closed with 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 win over Sacramento.

You can always count on Green to deliver in multiple categories, and he delivered with good numbers in every major category during the win. His best numbers through three games have come as a ball distributor. He's collected a whopping 21 assists since his debut.