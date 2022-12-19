Green racked up 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 victory over the Raptors.

Green ended just one rebound shy of recording a double-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 17 points, the veteran forward still delivered a solid performance in his return to action following a one-game absence. Green has been wildly inconsistent, as he has scored in double digits in three of his seven appearances this month, but he has failed to score more than three points in any of the other four. His scoring numbers are subpar, but he remains a valuable player in fantasy due to his contributions in other categories.