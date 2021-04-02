Green registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 loss to the Heat.

The 31-year-old bounced back from two mediocre showings in a row to post his ninth double-double of the season. Before Thursday's 16-point effort, Green was averaging just 6.1 points this season, which is the lowest it's been since his rookie year. Thankfully for his fantasy managers, the ninth-year guard is salvaging his year by posting a career-high 8.4 assists along with 1.5 steals. He should continue playing between 30-35 minutes a game for a Warriors team that is only two games behind the Spurs for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.