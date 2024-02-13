Green finished Monday's 129-107 victory over the Jazz with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes.

Green delivered a vintage performance Monday, hitting timely shots and finishing just one board and two dimes away from a double-double while logging only 23 minutes. Green scored in double digits for the second game in a row, but he holds a secondary role on offense, and his fantasy upside is tied to his ability to fill the stat sheet rather than lighting up the scoring column. On that note, Green is averaging 8.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game since returning to the starting lineup nine games ago.