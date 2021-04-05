Green recorded 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and four steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hawks.

Green has transitioned himself into a playmaking role to allow Stephen Curry to carry a bigger load in the scoring department, and this had led to Green recording 10 or more assists in 14 of his last 24 games. The scoring figures have been a bit inconsistent this season, but Green has been excelling as a passer and has a very high floor due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet on any given night.