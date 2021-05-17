Green delivered 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

Green was a triple-double threat on a nightly basis and that didn't change Sunday afternoon, as he ended just one rebound and one assist shy of reaching that feat for the 11th time this season. The versatile power forward will be one of the Warriors' go-to players in their upcoming play-in matchup against the Lakers, and he should be a targeted player in most DFS formats due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet every time he steps on the court.