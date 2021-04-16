Green totaled five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in a 119-101 victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Green recorded double-figure rebounds for the second consecutive game but was inefficient with his scoring opportunities. The forward also continued his dominance on the defensive end, recording three-plus steals for the fifth game in a row. Over that stretch, Green has provided fantasy managers with consistent all-around stat lines, averaging 8.4 points, 9.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.