Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid but not spectacular in loss
Green registered 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals across 41 minutes during the Warriors' 123-109 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Like most of his other teammates, Green got off to a lackluster start Wednesday before picking it up as the contest unfolded. The versatile big man wasn't as effective on the boards as he had been throughout most of the postseason, but he still turned in a solid, across-the-board fantasy line by night's end. Green will likely have to shoulder another heavy workload in Friday's Game 4, considering star teammates Klay Thompson (hamstring) and Kevin Durant (calf) figure to be at less than 100 percent even if they do take the floor.
