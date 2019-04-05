Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid contributions in win

Green contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 108-90 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Green stepped up his offensive involvement on a night when both Splash Brothers struggled from the field. The veteran forward rarely puts up double-digit shot attempts these days when the first unit is at full health, but his second tally of multiple threes over the last three games Thursday helped prop up his final line. Despite the slight uptick against the Lakers, Green remains a clear fifth option on offense when the Warriors are hitting on all cylinders.