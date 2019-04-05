Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid contributions in win
Green contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 108-90 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Green stepped up his offensive involvement on a night when both Splash Brothers struggled from the field. The veteran forward rarely puts up double-digit shot attempts these days when the first unit is at full health, but his second tally of multiple threes over the last three games Thursday helped prop up his final line. Despite the slight uptick against the Lakers, Green remains a clear fifth option on offense when the Warriors are hitting on all cylinders.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded line in overtime loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Minimal production in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid supplementary line•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Strong on boards in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Mediocre season continues•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Another well-rounded line in win•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.