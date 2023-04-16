Green contributed four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Green only scored four points but was pivotal in the secondary categories during the loss. He converted some highlight-worthy assists and was easily the most effective defensive force for the Warriors. Green has carried a heavy load on defense without Andrew Wiggins on the floor, but his return should help immensely in the interior. Green played 75 games in the regular season, averaging 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also recorded a career-best field goal percentage of 52.7 percent.