Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid line in return

Green (toe) managed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 116-108 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Green didn't quite play his normal allotment of minutes, but coach Steve Kerr essentially made good on his pregame declaration that the veteran forward wouldn't be on an official minutes restriction. Green looked more or less like himself in returning from an 11-game absence, with both his rebounding and assist totals leading the Warriors on the night. He'll look to continue rounding back into form against the Raptors in a big interconference showdown Wednesday night.