Green chipped in 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 victory over the Kings in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Green came off the bench for the second game in a row and thrived again, ending as one of Golden State's top scoring threats while making an impact defensively and as a playmaker. He's expected to continue coming off the bench until further notice, but Green will remain valuable in most fantasy formats if he keeps playing like this while logging 30-plus minutes.