Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid performance despite limited numbers
Green produced nine points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-85 victory over Cleveland in Game Four of the NBA Finals.
Green had an impact on both ends of the floor despite not putting up his strongest numbers of the season. He played some excellent defense and changed a number of shots regardless of the player he was opposing. He has had a solid season without being spectacular as is the case with Green and should basically be in line for a mirrored performance next season. He did see his defensive numbers fall away slightly but this to be expected with the clear lack of urgency the Warriors display throughout the regular season.
