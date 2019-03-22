Warriors' Draymond Green: Solid supplementary line
Green turned in 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 112-89 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
With his quartet of prolific first-unit mates doing most of the heavy lifting on offense, Green turned in a prototypical solid complementary line. The veteran's most reliable contributions continue to come in non-scoring categories, although he's now managed a pair of 10-point tallies in the last three contests. However, as long as the rest of the starting five is healthy, Green's offensive involvement is is likely to be capped at single-digit shot attempts down the stretch.
