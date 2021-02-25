Green produced 12 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 win over the Pacers.

Two thunderous dunks from Green in the fourth helped ignite a rally that ultimately put the game out of reach. Although centers Kevon Looney and James Wiseman have returned to the rotation, Green's brief stint as the team's big man has really helped his numbers, and the re-discovery of Green's value on both sides of the ball will earn him a firm place in the starting lineup moving forward.