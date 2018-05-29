Warriors' Draymond Green: Sprains ankle in Game 7 win

Green sprained his right ankle during Monday's Game 7 win against the Rockets, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Green played through the sprain during Monday's game but noted afterwards that he felt noticeable pain. It would be surprising if he sat out of Thursday's Game 1 against the Cavaliers, but he certainly could be hindered.

