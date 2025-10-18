Warriors' Draymond Green: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green is in the starting lineup for Friday's exhibition against the Clippers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Green sat out Tuesday's exhibition, but he'll be back in action for Friday's preseason finale and will be joined in the first unit by Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard and Al Horford.
