Green (knee) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Memphis, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green was carrying a probable tag prior to this update, but the veteran will play through the contusion. The veteran has been playing really well recently, posting averages of 8.5 points, 7.8 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over his last four games.
