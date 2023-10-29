Green is starting Sunday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green missed the first two games of the season with an ankle injury but will be available Sunday with a minutes limit. Despite his restrictions, he'll join the starting lineup against Houston while Chris Paul comes off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Available with minutes restriction•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Says he'll play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Remains out against Sacramento•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared for 5-on-5•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared for light workouts•