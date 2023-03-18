Green (suspension) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Memphis.
Green returns from a one-game suspension and will jump straight into the lineup, sending Jonathan Kuminga to the bench. Green is averaging 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in March.
