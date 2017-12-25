Warriors' Draymond Green: Starting Monday as usual
Green (elbow) is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Green tweaked his elbow the Warriors' last time out Saturday, but the setback will not keep him off the floor for Golden State's Christmas Day game. It's not clear if he will be limited at all, but he figures to bring extra energy given the stage and opponent.
