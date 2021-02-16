Green (knee) is in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Cavs.
As expected, Green will be available for Monday's game after originally being dealt a probable designation. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role with the team.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed probable Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Back to start second half•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Leaves with knee issue•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Collects 11 assists in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Should suit up Tuesday•