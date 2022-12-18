Green (quadriceps) has been listed as available and will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Green was deemed as probable after missing Friday's contest against the 76ers, so his presence in the starting lineup is not surprising by any means. He's averaging 5.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in December.
