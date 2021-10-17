Green will begin the 2021-22 NBA season on somewhat of a minutes restriction, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Green will be ready to play his full load of minutes "in a week or two" and that he's "right where he needs to be." Green got a late start to training camp after missing the first few days and seems to still be getting his legs underneath him. It appears Kerr will have him on a bit of a minutes restriction to open up the season, although, he is content with where Green is in terms of his progression.