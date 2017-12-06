Warriors' Draymond Green: Status corrected to questionable
Green's (shoulder) status has been corrected from doubtful to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
The news is a simple correction by the Warriors -- Green's condition hasn't changed since the previous update. The team would certainly like him available, as his status weighs more heavily now that Stephen Curry (ankle) will miss extended time and Green is one of the team's other ballhandlers. More updates on his availability should arrive as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day leading up to tipoff.
