Warriors' Draymond Green: Status unclear for weekend

Coach Steve Kerr said Green (toe), who has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, is day-to-day, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green is out for a third straight game -- and the fifth time in his last seven contests -- as he continues to nurse a lingering toe injury. It sounds like the Warriors will continue to evaluate the forward on a game-to-game basis, though it's worth noting that he has yet to resume practicing. Green's status should clear up closer to Friday's game.