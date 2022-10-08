Green, in a statement addressing his punch to teammate Jordan Poole, said he's stepping away from the team for the next few days, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Public interest in the incident swelled following a leak of the video capturing Green's punch, forcing Green to address the media rather than allowing the organization to sweep things under the rug. Green will miss Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, and it wouldn't be surprising if he were out for Tuesday's exhibition against the Trail Blazers. It doesn't seem as if his status is in jeopardy for the regular-season opener Oct. 18 against the Lakers.