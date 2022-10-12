Green (personal) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game versus Portland, and is still away from the team, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports
Green has stepped away from the team after his altercation with Jordan Poole last week. While Green may not play for the rest of the preseason, there is no indication he will miss any of the regular season.
