Warriors' Draymond Green: Still hasn't returned to practice

Green (toe) remains day-to-day but still hasn't been healthy enough to practice, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Green has already been ruled out for Monday's tilt with Orlando and figures to be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup in Toronto as he continues to nurse a sprained right toe. Coach Steve Kerr is confident that Green will be healthy enough to return sometime during Golden State's next road trip, although he's only managed to do some conditioning on a stationary bike thus far, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Expect another update on Green's status prior to Thursday's tip.