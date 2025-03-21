Green contributed 21 points (7-18 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 win over Toronto.

It's the second time in the last five games that Green has topped 20 points, although he scored just 22 points total in the other three contests. The veteran center's biggest impact continues to come at the defensive end of the court -- he's recorded multiple steals or blocks, or both, in three straight games, and through 11 appearances in March he's averaging 11.5 points, 7.3 boards, 6.2 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.4 threes and 1.1 blocks.