Green contributed six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 120-109 victory over the Pistons.

Green didn't have his best scoring performance and was limited to just four shots, so it wouldn't be surprising if he keeps the scoring figures relatively low, especially since he shares the court with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins reasonably often. Green's value exceeds the box score, as his elite defense and playmaking hold this team together. Ultimately, Green doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside outside of deep formats. However, he can be a serviceable player in category-based leagues due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet regularly.