Warriors' Draymond Green: Strong on boards in loss
Green totaled six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 115-111 loss to the Suns on Sunday.
Green paced both teams in boards for the night while also turning excellent work as a facilitator. The versatile veteran now has back-to-back double-digit rebound efforts for the first time since late January, and his typically solid numbers in non-scoring categories is helping offset a lackluster 7.0 points per game average that's his lowest since the 2013-14 season. However, if the ankle injury that forced Kevin Durant from Sunday's game lingers, Green could find himself with increased offensive responsibility during any time his All-Star teammate misses.
