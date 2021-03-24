Green collected six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in a 108-98 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Green wasn't terribly efficient on his seven shot attempts but still impacted the game in basically every other way. The forward continues to provide fantasy managers with strong stat lines that typically don't include a lot of points. On the season, he is averaging just 6.1 points but remains a strong fantasy player with his 8.4 assists, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.