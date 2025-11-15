Green supplied six points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks over 33 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama held court in the paint Friday evening, but Green refused to go down without a fight. Referees had to separate the big men in the fourth quarter after they contested for an inbounds pass. Green then committed two fouls in the span of a few seconds. He yelled a few choice words at the official who made the second call, narrowly avoiding a technical foul. Although Green salvaged his line with good secondary numbers, he only converted 25 percent of his shots and missed all four of his attempts beyond the arc.