Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles from field in defeat

Green tallied eight points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 129-99 loss to the Jazz.

Green struggled right alongside most of his other star teammates Tuesday, and his 27.3 percent success rate from the field was second lowest of January. The energetic forward does see occasional scoring fluctuations anyhow, but his ability to stuff the rest of the stat sheet typically keeps fantasy owners content. Green was able to accomplish that to a degree against the Jazz, as he extended his streak of hauling in at least five boards to six games. He'll look to bounce back with a better offensive performance against the Kings on Friday night.