Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles from the field Wednesday

Green compiled 10 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Green had no rhythm on the offensive end Wednesday, missing all five of his three-point attempts, contributing to just 4-of-14 from the field. His shot did not look good at all and those choosing to roster him this season may have to prepare for some inefficient nights. His overall offensive production should increase out of necessity alone. With that being said, he is still going to better suit a punt-points build in most head-to-head formats.