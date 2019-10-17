Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles from the field Wednesday
Green compiled 10 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 126-93 preseason loss to the Lakers.
Green had no rhythm on the offensive end Wednesday, missing all five of his three-point attempts, contributing to just 4-of-14 from the field. His shot did not look good at all and those choosing to roster him this season may have to prepare for some inefficient nights. His overall offensive production should increase out of necessity alone. With that being said, he is still going to better suit a punt-points build in most head-to-head formats.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To rest Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Signature effort in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To play about 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Inks extension with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Monster triple-double in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...