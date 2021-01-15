Green produced one point (0-2 FG, 1-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Warriors. Friday's game against the Suns has been postponed.

Green was able to hand out seven assists, but they were somewhat soured by his five turnovers and awful shooting. He got in foul trouble, committing five, resulting in a reduced workload as well. Thursday's effort marked the third time this season Green has scored one or zero points. The veteran is shooting just 28.1 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from the charity stripe.