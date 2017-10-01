Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles in preseason-opening loss
Green recorded four points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3PT, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's loss to Denver.
Green, like most of the Warriors, struggled from beyond the arc, missing all five of his attempts as the team combined to go just 4-of-33 from three. Aside from the shooting woes, Green looked like his normal, versatile self, and he'll once again be one of the better multi-category producers in the league this season.
