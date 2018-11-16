Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles in Thursday's loss

Green finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 loss to the Rockets.

Green returned to the lineup following a one-game suspension. However, coming off a sprained toe that forced him to miss two games last week, Green saw limited minutes (as expected) in the blowout loss. Moreover, he committed as many turnovers as assists. Green will look to get his groove back during Saturday's matchup with a Mavericks team that isn't known for its defense.